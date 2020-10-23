Edition: International
Wireless

Airtel Africa revenue rises 11% in H1, customers up 12%

Friday 23 October 2020 | 10:22 CET | News
Airtel Africa's revenue increased by 10.7 percent to USD 1.81 billion in the first six months to 30 September from USD 1.64 billion in the same period in 2019. Revenue growth in constant currency was 16.4 percent in H1. The customer base grew by 12.0 percent to 116.4 million and data customers increased by 21.1 percent to 39.6 million from 31.9 million in 2019.

Growth was recorded in every region, with Nigerian revenue up 20.2 percent and EBITDA up by 21.5 percent. East African revenue climbed by 21.9 percent and EBITDA growth there was 35.1 percent. Francophone Africa revenue improved by 4.4 percent and EBITDA grew by 4.1 percent, with growth in voice and data leading to a mobile revenue increase of 15.3 percent. 

Net profit, however, declined by 36.6 percent to USD 145 million from USD 228 million in 2019, largely as a result of a one-off gain in H1 2019 of USD 72 million related to expired indemnity to certain pre-IPO investors, as well as higher finance costs and tax in the current period. Excluding the benefit of exceptional items and a one-off derivative gain of USD 46 million in the prior period, net profit has increased by 31.8 percent.

Underlying EBITDA increased 12.8 percent to USD 812 million from USD 719 million in 2019 while constant currency underlying EBITDA growth was 19.3 percent. The reported underlying EBITDA margin was 44.7 percent, up by 85 bps. Operating profit increased by 19.5 percent to USD 472 million from USD 395 million in 2019, or up 28.3 percent in constant currency. Free cash flow was USD 319million compared with USD 210 million in the same period in 2019.

Basic EPS was USD 0.03, down 52.9 percent, largely as a result of exceptional items and a one-off derivative gain in the prior year.  Excluding these one-off benefits, basic EPS would be up 19 percent.

The board declared an interim dividend of USD 0.015 per share, in line with the new, progressive dividend policy to focus on growth opportunities and faster deleveraging.

In Q2, revenue was up 19.6 percent to USD 965 million from USD 844 million in 2019. Underlying EBITDA increased by 23.8 percent to USD 437 million from USD 372 million in 2019. Net profit declined by 8.8 percent to USD 88 million from USD 96 million in 2019.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Airtel / Airtel Africa
Countries: Africa
