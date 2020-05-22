Edition: International
Alibaba grows FY revenues 41% as customers pass 1 billion worldwide

Thursday 13 May 2021 | 14:36 CET | News
Alibaba said it passed 1 billion users on its global e-commerce sites in the fiscal year to March 2021. Revenues at the Chinese e-commerce giant jumped 41 percent to CNY 717.3 billion (USD 109.5 billion), beating its target for the year, and the company expects to grow to over CNY 930 billion in revenue this year. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Alibaba
Countries: China
