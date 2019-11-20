Alibaba guides for higher revenues after revenue growth of 22% in Q4

Revenues for Alibaba’s fiscal fourth quarter rose 22 percent from the year to CNY 114.314 billion, compared to growth of 38 percent in the previous quarter and 40 percent in the one before that. The adjusted EBITDA increased by 1 percent to CNY 25.440 billion, against growth of 37 percent in fiscal Q3. The net profit meanwhile sank 88 percent to CNY 3.162 billion, compared to an increase of 62 percent sequentially.
Annual active consumers on the company’s China retail marketplaces reached 726 million, an increase of 15 million from the 12-month to end December. The free cash flow went to an outflow of CNY 4.214 billion from an inflow of 10.714 billion due to a decrease in connection with restructuring at AliExpress Payment Services. Excluding that effect, the inflow would have been at CNY 1.977 billion.
Looking at some segments, Cloud computing revenue advanced 58 percent to CNY 12.217 billion while at Digital Media and Entertainment, it grew 5 percent, slowing amid industry rationalisation and regulatory scrutiny on content.
For the full year, revenues lifted 35 percent to USD 509.711 billion, the adjusted EBITDA went up 29 percent to CNY 157.659 billion and the net profit went higher to CNY 149.263 from 80.234 billion.
Annual active consumers for the Alibaba Digital Economy reached 960 million worldwide, include 780 million people in China and 180 million outside. On its retail marketplaces, annual active consumers went higher by 72 million. Free cash flow climbed 25 percent to CNY 130.914 million, pushed by the growth in profitability.
