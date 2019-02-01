Edition: International
Allente names ex-Telenor Myanmar's Oien as CFO from September

Wednesday 18 August 2021 | 09:32 CET | News
Allente, the pay-TV company formed by the merger of Telenor's Canal Digital with Nordic Entertainment Group's Viasat Consumer, has announced the appointment of Helge Oien as its chief financial officer from 01 September. Oien was previously CFO at Telenor Myanmar, and before that, he worked in the Telenor Group finance department, including responsibilities for M&A and investor relations.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Canal Digital / Nordic Entertainment / Telenor / Telenor Myanmar
Countries: Scandinavia
