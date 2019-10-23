Edition: International
Telenor Sweden names Moen as CEO, Gustafsson to lead Allente from July

Thursday 1 July 2021 | 09:39 CET | News
Allente CEO Bjorn Ivar Moen has been appointed Telenor Sweden CEO from 01 October, succeeding Kaaren Hilsen, and Jonas Gustafsson will take over as CEO of Allente from 01 July 2021, the companies announced. Allente was formed in 2020 by merging Telenor's Canal Digital television operations with the Viasat Consumer arm of Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT). Hilsen has already been named head of the new Telenor Towers company.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Allente / Nordic Entertainment / Telenor / Telenor Sweden
Countries: Scandinavia / Sweden
