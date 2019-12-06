Edition: International
Telenor sets up Telenor Tower holding for Nordic region assets

Tuesday 1 June 2021 | 09:31 CET | News
Telenor Group has announced the formation of a new company called Telenor Tower to cover its tower activities in the Nordic countries. The operator said it aims to unlock value in its tower infrastructure portfolio.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: DNA / Telenor / Telenor Denmark / Telenor Norway / Telenor Sweden
Countries: Scandinavia
