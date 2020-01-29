Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telenor raises dividend after divestments boost Q4 profits, targets stable results in 2021

Tuesday 2 February 2021 | 09:39 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Telenor increased its annual dividend to NOK 9.0 per share from NOK 8.7 in 2020, after a strong improvement in profits, supported by cost-cutting and divestment proceeds. The company said it aims for stable organic revenues and adjusted EBITDA in 2021, with expected continued pressure on results in Asia due to the weak economic conditions following the pandemic. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: DNA / Telenor
Countries: Asia / Scandinavia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

DNA gains fixed internet subscribers in Q4 but loses mobile customers
Published 02 Feb 2021 12:25 CET | Finland
Telenor's Finnish division DNA improved fourth quarter revenue and EBITDA year on year and added fixed internet subscribers in Q4 ...

Telenor Denmark adds 1,000 mobile customers, 1,000 fixed internet subscribers in Q4
Published 02 Feb 2021 11:53 CET | Denmark
Telenor Denmark ended 2020 with 1.7 million mobile subscribers, up by 2 percent year on year, but mobile ARPU fell 3 percent ...

Telenor Sweden adds 13,000 mobile customers in Q4, price pressure and lower roaming income hit ARPU
Published 02 Feb 2021 11:24 CET | Sweden
Telenor said its Swedish business expanded its mobile customer base by 13,000 in the fourth quarter and ended 2020 with about the ...

Telenor Norway Q4 EBITDA improves as mobile revenue rises on smaller customer base
Published 02 Feb 2021 10:58 CET | Norway
Telenor Norway has announced an upturn in mobile revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 to NOK 4.06 billion from NOK 4.02 billion ...

Telenor signs sale and lease-back agreement for HQ
Published 21 Oct 2020 15:16 CET | Norway
Telenor has announced the sale of its headquarters at Fornebu to NPRO Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Property, ...

Telenor raises FY forecast for growth in underlying EBITDA thanks to cost cuts
Published 21 Oct 2020 09:25 CET | Scandinavia
Telenor said it now expects to report a small increase in underlying EBITDA this year, after a return to growth in the third ...

Telenor cuts FY outlook as underlying revenues turn lower in Q2
Published 16 Jul 2020 09:19 CET | Scandinavia
Telenor has lowered its outlook for full-year results, after the Covid-19 outbreak led to a slowdown in the second quarter. ...

Telenor forecasts slower growth ahead after solid Q1 results
Published 28 Apr 2020 08:47 CET | Scandinavia
Telenor reported higher first-quarter results, supported by its takeover of DNA in Finland and organic growth. However, the ...

Telenor sets new targets for up to 2% service revenue growth, further cost reductions
Published 03 Mar 2020 12:13 CET | Scandinavia
Telenor is targeting subscription and traffic revenue growth between zero and 2 percent per year from 2020 to 2022, the operator ...

Telenor offers higher dividend after drop in profit in 2019, sees return to underlying EBITDA growth in 2020
Published 29 Jan 2020 08:52 CET | Scandinavia
Telenor has increased its dividend by 4 percent to NOK 8.7 per share, despite a drop in net profit over the past year due to ...





Related Info

DNA gains fixed internet subscribers in Q4 but loses mobile customers
12:25 | Finland | News
Telenor Denmark adds 1,000 mobile customers, 1,000 fixed internet subscribers in Q4
11:53 | Denmark | News
Telenor Sweden adds 13,000 mobile customers in Q4, price pressure and lower roaming income hit ARPU
11:24 | Sweden | News
Telenor Norway Q4 EBITDA improves as mobile revenue rises on smaller customer base
10:58 | Norway | News
Telenor signs sale and lease-back agreement for HQ
21 Oct 2020 | Norway | News
Telenor raises FY forecast for growth in underlying EBITDA thanks to cost cuts
21 Oct 2020 | Scandinavia | News
Telenor cuts FY outlook as underlying revenues turn lower in Q2
16 Jul 2020 | Scandinavia | News
Telenor forecasts slower growth ahead after solid Q1 results
28 Apr 2020 | Scandinavia | News
Telenor sets new targets for up to 2% service revenue growth, further cost reductions
3 Mar 2020 | Scandinavia | News
Telenor offers higher dividend after drop in profit in 2019, sees return to underlying EBITDA growth in 2020
29 Jan 2020 | Scandinavia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Feb Telenor Q4 2020
02 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
02 Feb Tele2 Q4 2020
02 Feb FireEye Q4 2020
02 Feb Viavi fiscal Q2
02 Feb Alphabet Q4 2020
02 Feb Lumentum fiscal Q2
02 Feb Amazon.com Q4 2020
03 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
03 Feb Netgear Q4 2020
03 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 results
03 Feb Qualcomm fiscal Q1
03 Feb MaxLinear Q4
03 Feb Lenovo fiscal Q3
03 Feb Adtran Q4
03 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
03 Feb Spotify Q4 2020
03 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
03 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
04 Feb Nokia Q4 2020
04 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
04 Feb Swisscom Q4 2020
04 Feb BT fiscal Q3
04 Feb NortonLifeLock Q3
04 Feb Teradata Q4
04 Feb BCE Q4 results
04 Feb DSP Group Q4 2020
04 Feb Snap Q4
04 Feb Motorola Solutions Q4
04 Feb Sohu Q4 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now