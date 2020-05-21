Edition: International
Telenor predicts holograms to combat loneliness, robotic farmhands among 2021 technology trends

Friday 22 January 2021 | 13:36 CET | News
Telenor Research has predicted five technology trends in 2021 following increased digitisation brought about by Covid-19. They concern mental health, combat climate change, password panic, remote working, and education. Hologrammatic communication and personalised chatbots could combat loneliness, AI could make energy use more efficient, tiny drones will monitor climate change and robot farmhands will support agriculture.

Categories: Internet / IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Telenor
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

IoT

