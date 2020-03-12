Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

DNA and Telia Finland extend shared network, Telia plans 3G shutdown in 2023

Monday 1 February 2021 | 12:05 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Telia Finland and Telenor's Finnish operation, DNA, have agreed to expand the mobile network built through their jointly owned Finnish Shared Network (SYV), operating in Northern and Eastern Finland. Separately, Telia said it has decided to shut down its 3G network by the end of 2023.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: DNA / Nokia / Telenor / Telia Finland
Countries: Finland
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

DNA gains fixed internet subscribers in Q4 but loses mobile customers
Published 02 Feb 2021 12:25 CET | Finland
Telenor's Finnish division DNA improved fourth quarter revenue and EBITDA year on year and added fixed internet subscribers in Q4 ...

Finnish operators report strong sales of Galaxy A20e, Xcover 4S Enterprise Edition in January
Published 01 Feb 2021 12:43 CET | Finland
The Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4S Enterprise Edition was the best-seller among Elisa's corporate customers in January, up from seventh ...

Telia Finland says Q4 results hit by lower fixed and roaming revenue, C More TV service gets good early reception

Published 29 Jan 2021 11:19 CET | Finland
Telia Finland suffered declines in net sales, service revenues and EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020, with fixed service ...

DNA says home fixed 5G wireless customers used 75% more data in summer than standard 5G hub
Published 30 Dec 2020 12:26 CET | Finland
Finnish operator DNA said that customers of its residential 5G fixed wireless service, DNA Koti 5G, use almost 75 percent more ...

DNA comes top in Omnitele mobile internet test at average download speed of 313 Mbps
Published 29 Dec 2020 12:19 CET | Finland
Finnish company Omnitele said a survey of mobile internet speeds it did in the ten largest cities in Finland in November and ...

Telia Finland starts offering home 5G fixed wireless internet
Published 15 Dec 2020 13:37 CET | Finland
Telia Finland said it has begun offering 5G home fixed wireless access. Called Yhteys kotiin kinntea 5G, the service is aimed at ...

DNA plans dozens of new 5G base stations weekly in 2021
Published 07 Dec 2020 13:07 CET | Finland
Telenor's Finnish arm, DNA, has given information about its plans for 5G network expansion next year. Some specific localities ...

Nokia supplies DNA-Telia venture SYV with 5G RAN and managed services in modernisation contract
Published 26 Oct 2020 14:11 CET | Finland
Nokia said that Telenor's DNA and Telia Finland have selected it to supply radio access network (RAN) equipment and managed ...

Elisa plans to shut down Finnish 3G network in 2023
Published 12 Mar 2020 09:31 CET | Finland
Finnish operator Elisa said it will discontinue 3G service in 2023 as it ramps up investment in 4G and 5G. Any customers who ...





Related Info

DNA gains fixed internet subscribers in Q4 but loses mobile customers
12:25 | Finland | News
Finnish operators report strong sales of Galaxy A20e, Xcover 4S Enterprise Edition in January
1 Feb | Finland | News
Telia Finland says Q4 results hit by lower fixed and roaming revenue, C More TV service gets good early reception
29 Jan | Finland | News
DNA says home fixed 5G wireless customers used 75% more data in summer than standard 5G hub
30 Dec 2020 | Finland | News
DNA comes top in Omnitele mobile internet test at average download speed of 313 Mbps
29 Dec 2020 | Finland | News
Telia Finland starts offering home 5G fixed wireless internet
15 Dec 2020 | Finland | News
DNA plans dozens of new 5G base stations weekly in 2021
7 Dec 2020 | Finland | News
Nokia supplies DNA-Telia venture SYV with 5G RAN and managed services in modernisation contract
26 Oct 2020 | Finland | News
Elisa plans to shut down Finnish 3G network in 2023
12 Mar 2020 | Finland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

02 Feb Telenor Q4 2020
02 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
02 Feb Tele2 Q4 2020
02 Feb FireEye Q4 2020
02 Feb Viavi fiscal Q2
02 Feb Alphabet Q4 2020
02 Feb Lumentum fiscal Q2
02 Feb Amazon.com Q4 2020
03 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
03 Feb Netgear Q4 2020
03 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 results
03 Feb Qualcomm fiscal Q1
03 Feb MaxLinear Q4
03 Feb Lenovo fiscal Q3
03 Feb Adtran Q4
03 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
03 Feb Spotify Q4 2020
03 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
03 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
04 Feb Nokia Q4 2020
04 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
04 Feb Swisscom Q4 2020
04 Feb BT fiscal Q3
04 Feb NortonLifeLock Q3
04 Feb Teradata Q4
04 Feb BCE Q4 results
04 Feb DSP Group Q4 2020
04 Feb Snap Q4
04 Feb Motorola Solutions Q4
04 Feb Sohu Q4 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now