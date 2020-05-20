Altice Media plans to reduce workforce, close sports news channel

Altice France has presented a restructuring plan for its subsidiary Altice Media, triggered by the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. Trade unions representatives have been informed that the restructuring will start with job cuts based on a voluntary redundancy plan. While details of the measures will be released in the coming weeks, the company said that it will reassess its entire NextRadioTV business and has already identified several areas, including sports, where investment will be cut. Among them, athletics, tennis and horseracing will no longer feature in Altice Media’s content strategy.
The 'RMC Sport News' TV channel will close in early June, confirming reports that emerged in the French press earlier this week. Sports content production has been the area most affected by the Covid-19 lockdown within Altice Media, following the suspension of competitions across the globe. Like other parts of Altice France, the subsidiary has placed a large proportion of its workforce under the government’s 'partial unemployment' scheme brought in to support the economy during the current crisis.
