Amazon awarded Italian Champions League package for EUR 240 mln - report

Thursday 15 October 2020 | 12:09 CET | News
Amazon is poised to break into the Italian football rights market after tabling a successful bid for one of the main Uefa Champions League broadcast packages in Italy, according to business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. The e-commerce giant reportedly paid EUR 240 million to secure a 3-year deal to air first-pick Wednesday Champions League matches on its Prime Video platform from 2021 to 2024. Under the terms of the deal, the streaming service will broadcast a total of 17 games per season plus replays, highlights and a magazine show.

Mediaset, Sky Italia and DAZN are still vying for the Tuesday-evening games package, with public broadcaster Rai having already ruled itself out of bidding, added the report. Sky is the current exclusive holder of rights to air Champions League and Europa League games in Italy after paying around EUR 300 million for the 2018-21 package back in 2017, subsequently sublicensing some games to Mediaset after ending its FTA rights deal with Rai.

At the end of last year Amazon agreed a similar 3-year deal to air 16 Champions League group stage and knockout games a season in Germany. It has also broadcast some Bundesliga and English Premier League games on Prime Video in Germany and the UK.


 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / Dazn / Mediaset / RAI / Sky Italia
Countries: Italy
