Amazon awarded Italian Champions League package for EUR 240 mln - report

Mediaset, Sky Italia and DAZN are still vying for the Tuesday-evening games package, with public broadcaster Rai having already ruled itself out of bidding, added the report. Sky is the current exclusive holder of rights to air Champions League and Europa League games in Italy after paying around EUR 300 million for the 2018-21 package back in 2017, subsequently sublicensing some games to Mediaset after ending its FTA rights deal with Rai.
At the end of last year Amazon agreed a similar 3-year deal to air 16 Champions League group stage and knockout games a season in Germany. It has also broadcast some Bundesliga and English Premier League games on Prime Video in Germany and the UK.
