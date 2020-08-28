Edition: International
Amazon expands consumer device range with new Echo Show, Halo band and Glow projector

Wednesday 29 September 2021 | 08:59 CET | News
Amazon announced several new consumer devices for the year-end shopping season. The company updated its Halo smart fitness band, introduced the first smart doorbell under the Blink brand, launched a new version of its smart display the Echo Show, and unveiled Glow, a combination display and projector designed for interactive video calls between children and their relatives. In addition, Amazon presented a mini household robot running Alexa and expanded its home products with more Ring security devices and a new smart thermostat. 

Categories: General
Companies: Amazon / Disney
Countries: World
