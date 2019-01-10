Edition: International
Amazon unveils its first smart TVs, with Alexa and Zoom

Thursday 9 September 2021 | 17:35 CET | News
Amazon has unveiled its first Amazon-built smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series smart TVs, plus its new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Priced from USD 410, the TVs come with hands-free access to Alexa, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Digital Plus, HDR10 and hybrid log gamma. All of the TVs will be available next month in the US exclusively at Amazon and Best Buy. For a limited time, people buying the 50-inch Fire TV Omni and 4-Series models will get USD 110 off.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / Best Buy / Dolby / MediaTek / Zoom Video Communications
Countries: United States
