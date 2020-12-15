Edition: International
TikTok TV app launches in North America on Android, LG, Samsung TVs

Monday 22 November 2021 | 15:56 CET | News
TikTok announced that its TV app is now available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, as well as LG Smart TVs and Samsung TVs. The app became available in the US and Canada earlier this month already with Amazon Fire TV as its launch partner. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / Google / LG / Samsung / TikTok
Countries: North America
Related

Amazon unveils its first smart TVs, with Alexa and Zoom

Published 09 Sep 2021 17:35 CET | North America
Amazon has unveiled its first Amazon-built smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series smart TVs, plus its new Fire TV ...

TikTok starts TV ad campaign in UK with Ant and Dec
Published 30 Aug 2021 14:22 CET | United Kingdom
TikTok is launching a new ad campaign on TV and digital media in the UK. Featuring Ant & Dec, the campaign is based on the ...

TikTok agrees to check age of all Italian users after girl's death
Published 04 Feb 2021 09:09 CET | Italy
Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has accepted that it needs to re-check the age of all Italian users and block those who are ...

TikTok app launches on Samsung smart TVs in Europe
Published 15 Dec 2020 11:01 CET | United Kingdom
Samsung and TikTok have announced a new app partnership to launch the TikTok app exclusively on Samsung Smart TVs in Europe, ...





