Amazon introduces USD 6 a month cloud gaming service Luna

Friday 25 September 2020 | 09:20 CET | News
Amazon has unveiled a new cloud gaming platform called Luna, its rival to Microsoft’s xCloud, Sony’s PlayStation Now and Google’s Stadia. The service takes the subscription model of Prime Video combined with the scale of Amazon Web Services, allowing subscribers to instantly play more than 100 Luna games on their favourite devices without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware or complicated configuration. It will be available in the US from next month at an “introductory price” of USD 5.99 a month on Fire TV, PC, and Mac as well as on web apps for iPhone and iPad, with Android coming soon. Early access invites are already open.

Amazon said over 100 games will be included at launch via the Luna+ game channel, including popular titles such as Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee, GRID, Abzu, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, with more titles to be added over time. Subscribers to Luna+ can play on two devices simultaneously and access resolutions of 4K/60fps for select titles. It also comes with full integration with Amazon-owned Twitch, allowing Luna+ players to see Twitch streams for games in the service.

In addition, the company has partnered with global video game publisher Ubisoft for a specific “gaming channel”, giving subscribers access to their favourite Ubisoft titles in up to 4K resolution, mobile gameplay and access to new titles like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising the same day they release. Amazon said it will be the first of multiple Luna game channels in development, where customers can play games from their favourite publishers and genres.

Finally, Amazon also announced its own Alexa-enabled Luna Controller, which features a multiple-antenna design that “prioritises un-interrupted Wi-Fi for lower latency gaming”. The Luna Controller connects directly to cloud servers, allowing players to easily switch between screens – such as Fire TV to mobile phone – without additional pairing or configuration changes. It will be available at an introductory price of USD 49.99 during the early access period.


 


Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon / Amazon Web Services / Ubisoft
Countries: United States / World
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

