Amazon introduces USD 6 a month cloud gaming service Luna

Amazon said over 100 games will be included at launch via the Luna+ game channel, including popular titles such as Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee, GRID, Abzu, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, with more titles to be added over time. Subscribers to Luna+ can play on two devices simultaneously and access resolutions of 4K/60fps for select titles. It also comes with full integration with Amazon-owned Twitch, allowing Luna+ players to see Twitch streams for games in the service.
In addition, the company has partnered with global video game publisher Ubisoft for a specific “gaming channel”, giving subscribers access to their favourite Ubisoft titles in up to 4K resolution, mobile gameplay and access to new titles like Assassins Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising the same day they release. Amazon said it will be the first of multiple Luna game channels in development, where customers can play games from their favourite publishers and genres.
Finally, Amazon also announced its own Alexa-enabled Luna Controller, which features a multiple-antenna design that “prioritises un-interrupted Wi-Fi for lower latency gaming”. The Luna Controller connects directly to cloud servers, allowing players to easily switch between screens – such as Fire TV to mobile phone – without additional pairing or configuration changes. It will be available at an introductory price of USD 49.99 during the early access period.
