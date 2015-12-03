Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Amazon revenues jump in Q1 but profit takes a backseat on covid-19-related expenses

Friday 1 May 2020 | 09:26 CET | News

Amazon reported revenues up 26 percent from the year before in the first quarter to USD 75.5 billion, beating expectations, but profit came under pressure from higher costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the operating profit down to USD 4.0 billion from 4.4 billion and the net profit off at USD 2.5 billion or USD 5.01 per diluted share, from 3.6 billion and 7.09 per share. Operating expenses jumped to USD 71.463 billion from 55.280 billion. Looking ahead, CEO Jeff Bezos told shareholders to “take a seat, because we are not thinking small.” Amazon plans to plow its USD 4 billion operating profit back into the company, on covid-19-related expenses, on getting products to customers and on keeping employees safe. 

AWS profit on the rise

Looking more closely at the results, North America revenues rose to USD 46.127 billion from 35.812 billion, with expenses going higher to USD 44.815 billion form 33.525, resulting in an operating profit for the region down to USD 1.312 billion from 2.287 billion. At International, revenues and expenses increased to USD 19.106 billion from 16.192 billion, and to USD 19.504 billion from 16.282 billion respectively, resulting in an operating loss going wider to USD 398 million from 90 million. At AWS, revenues lifted to USD 10.219 billion from 7.696 billion, with operating expenses advancing to USD 7.144 billion from 5.473, resulting in an operating profit of USD 3.075 billion from 2.223 billion. 

The company announced hiring plans for March and April and has indeed hired 175,000 people in its fulfilment and delivery network. Amazon also upped pay for hourly employees, by USD 2 per hour in the US and Canada, GBP 2 per hour in the UK and EUR 2 per hour in many European countries. Pay was also increased for overtime work. In general, investment in increased pay for hourly employees and partners during the pandemic will be nearly USD 700 million through 16 May. 

Higher spend going ahead

Specifically, the money in the coming quarters will go into personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning at facilities, less efficient process paths that allow for better social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams and into the development of own covid-19 testing capabilities. For example, the company has already procured 100 million face masks, 1,000 thermal cameras and 31,000 thermometers. Also, a team of Amazon scientists, programme managers, procurement specialists and software engineers, among others, have started working on incremental testing capacity. The team is building its first lab and has begun a pilot to test front-line employees. No time-frame about the project was given as it is a learn-on-the-cuff move: “we stand ready to share anything we learn.” 


As a result, while revenues will go up in the second quarter, profit will take a backseat. For Q2, revenues are seen up 18-28 percent to USD 75-81 billion, with a negative impact of 70 basis point for forex effects. The operating result is expected to range from a loss of USD 1.5 billion to a gain of 1.5 billion, from 3.1 billion year-on-year. Costs around covid-19 are forecast, as said, at USD 4 billion.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Amazon, Twitch to again distribute NFL Thursday Night Football worldwide
Published 29 Apr 2020 17:18 CET | World
The National Football League (NFL) has signed a new distribution deal with Amazon for the live digital stream of its Thursday ...

Amazon donates USD 3.9 mln to CodeVA to expand computer science education
Published 29 Apr 2020 09:25 CET | United States
Amazon said it will donate USD 3.9 million to CodeVA through 2022 to support their long-term plan to offer computer science ...

AWS launches new Milan region
Published 28 Apr 2020 10:34 CET | Italy
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has opened a new infrastructure region in northern Italy, its sixth in Europe, joining Paris, ...

AWS launches availability region in South Africa
Published 22 Apr 2020 12:01 CET | Africa
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the opening of the AWS Africa region, in Cape Town, South Africa. With the launch, AWS ...

Amazon commits USD 10 mln to forest conservation in US
Published 22 Apr 2020 09:47 CET | United States
Amazon announced a USD 10 million grant to conserve, restore, and support sustainable forestry, wildlife and nature-based ...

Ergon adds Amazon Web Services as partner

Published 21 Apr 2020 11:13 CET | Switzerland
Swiss IT services provider Ergon, based in Zurich, said that it has become an official partner of Amazon Web Services. The ...

HPE, IBM, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook sign Covid-19 open source patents pledge
Published 21 Apr 2020 09:48 CET | World
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it's joining other tech giants including IBM, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook in ...

Pentagon may reconsider aspects of cloud contract - court ruling
Published 20 Apr 2020 10:08 CET | United States
last week from starting on the Pentagon's Jedi cloud-computing contract, a federal judge has now said the Pentagon can ...

Amazon starts Prime Video ad campaign on Dutch TV
Published 06 Apr 2020 15:21 CET | Netherlands
Amazon has started an ad campaign on Dutch TV to promote its new Prime offer in the country. The ads focus on the Prime Video ...

Amazon to postpone Prime Day event due to coronavirus - report
Published 06 Apr 2020 11:13 CET | United States
Amazon is postponing its major summer shopping event, Prime Day, until at least August and expects to lose USD 100 million due to ...

Covid-19 to have long-lasting impact on business telecom market
Published 02 Apr 2020 15:02 CET | Europe
The immense, sudden impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic has created enormous challenges for businesses, governments and ...

Amazon Prime adds in-app purchases in iOS app
Published 02 Apr 2020 08:53 CET | United States
Amazon Prime Video has started offering in-app purchases to customers with iOS devices. As a result, they can pay through their ...

Amazon lifts profit in Q4 despite weak international ops, sees mixed Q1
Published 31 Jan 2020 09:30 CET | World
Amazon said revenues for its fourth quarter advanced to USD 87.4 billion from 72.4 billion the year before, including a negative ...





Related Info

Amazon, Twitch to again distribute NFL Thursday Night Football worldwide
29 Apr | World | News
Amazon donates USD 3.9 mln to CodeVA to expand computer science education
29 Apr | United States | News
AWS launches new Milan region
28 Apr | Italy | News
AWS launches availability region in South Africa
22 Apr | Africa | News
Amazon commits USD 10 mln to forest conservation in US
22 Apr | United States | News
Ergon adds Amazon Web Services as partner
21 Apr | Switzerland | News
HPE, IBM, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook sign Covid-19 open source patents pledge
21 Apr | World | News
Pentagon may reconsider aspects of cloud contract - court ruling
20 Apr | United States | News
Amazon starts Prime Video ad campaign on Dutch TV
6 Apr | Netherlands | News
Amazon to postpone Prime Day event due to coronavirus - report
6 Apr | United States | News
Covid-19 to have long-lasting impact on business telecom market
2 Apr | Europe | Background
Amazon Prime adds in-app purchases in iOS app
2 Apr | United States | News
Amazon lifts profit in Q4 despite weak international ops, sees mixed Q1
31 Jan | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 May Otelco Q1 2020
04 May Cirrus Logic fiscal Q4
04 May Ceragon Networks Q1 2020
04 May Wow! Q1 2020
04 May DSP Group Q1 2020
05 May Lumentum fiscal Q3
05 May Boingo Wireless Q1 2020
05 May TIM Participacoes Q1 2020
05 May Arista Networks Q1 2020
05 May TeraGo Q1 2020
05 May SBA Communications Q1 2020
05 May Cincinnati Bell Q1 2020
06 May Dialog Semiconductor Q1 2020
06 May Twilio Q1 2020
06 May Adtran Q1 2020
06 May RingCentral Q1 2020
06 May Viavi fiscal Q3
06 May Ribbon Communications Q1 2020
06 May Fitbit Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Deutschland Q1 2020
06 May CenturyLink Q1 2020
06 May CSG Q1 2020
06 May Telefonica Brasil Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May Extreme Networks fiscal Q3
06 May Smith Micro Software Q1 2020
06 May Inseego Q1 2020
06 May TiVo Q1 2020
06 May T-Mobile US Q1 2020
07 May Motorola Solutions Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now