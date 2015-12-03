Amazon revenues jump in Q1 but profit takes a backseat on covid-19-related expenses

Amazon reported revenues up 26 percent from the year before in the first quarter to USD 75.5 billion, beating expectations, but profit came under pressure from higher costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the operating profit down to USD 4.0 billion from 4.4 billion and the net profit off at USD 2.5 billion or USD 5.01 per diluted share, from 3.6 billion and 7.09 per share. Operating expenses jumped to USD 71.463 billion from 55.280 billion. Looking ahead, CEO Jeff Bezos told shareholders to “take a seat, because we are not thinking small.” Amazon plans to plow its USD 4 billion operating profit back into the company, on covid-19-related expenses, on getting products to customers and on keeping employees safe.
Looking more closely at the results, North America revenues rose to USD 46.127 billion from 35.812 billion, with expenses going higher to USD 44.815 billion form 33.525, resulting in an operating profit for the region down to USD 1.312 billion from 2.287 billion. At International, revenues and expenses increased to USD 19.106 billion from 16.192 billion, and to USD 19.504 billion from 16.282 billion respectively, resulting in an operating loss going wider to USD 398 million from 90 million. At AWS, revenues lifted to USD 10.219 billion from 7.696 billion, with operating expenses advancing to USD 7.144 billion from 5.473, resulting in an operating profit of USD 3.075 billion from 2.223 billion.
The company announced hiring plans for March and April and has indeed hired 175,000 people in its fulfilment and delivery network. Amazon also upped pay for hourly employees, by USD 2 per hour in the US and Canada, GBP 2 per hour in the UK and EUR 2 per hour in many European countries. Pay was also increased for overtime work. In general, investment in increased pay for hourly employees and partners during the pandemic will be nearly USD 700 million through 16 May.
Specifically, the money in the coming quarters will go into personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning at facilities, less efficient process paths that allow for better social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams and into the development of own covid-19 testing capabilities. For example, the company has already procured 100 million face masks, 1,000 thermal cameras and 31,000 thermometers. Also, a team of Amazon scientists, programme managers, procurement specialists and software engineers, among others, have started working on incremental testing capacity. The team is building its first lab and has begun a pilot to test front-line employees. No time-frame about the project was given as it is a learn-on-the-cuff move: “we stand ready to share anything we learn.”
As a result, while revenues will go up in the second quarter, profit will take a backseat. For Q2, revenues are seen up 18-28 percent to USD 75-81 billion, with a negative impact of 70 basis point for forex effects. The operating result is expected to range from a loss of USD 1.5 billion to a gain of 1.5 billion, from 3.1 billion year-on-year. Costs around covid-19 are forecast, as said, at USD 4 billion.
