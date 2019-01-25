Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

America Movil aborts deal to acquire Telefonica's El Salvador unit

Friday 4 September 2020 | 09:20 CET | News

America Movil has announced the termination of its deal to acquire 99.3 percent of Telefonica’s Movistar El Salvador unit due to the strict anti-trust conditions imposed by the country’s competition watchdog. The decision is by mutual agreement and comes “after careful consideration by both parties of the conditions to obtaining regulatory approval established by the Superintendencia de Competencia in their recent ruling on the proposed transaction,” said the Mexican telecommunications giant in a statement. 

Last month’s El Salvador’s anti-trust regulator approved the transaction but imposed a number of strict conditions on Claro El Salvador, including limits on spectrum currently used by Telefonica’s Movistar unit in the country. Specifically, Claro was asked to hand back 25 MHz with national coverage in the 850 MHz band and a further 30 MHz in the 1900 MHz band to telecom regulator SIGET for the ultimate benefit of a smaller operator or a new market entrant, among other competition safeguards.

Telefonica reached an agreement to sell its Guatemala and El Salvador assets to America Movil for a total of EUR 570 million back in January 2019. The parties agreed that Telefonica El Salvador had an enterprise value of EUR 277 million and had initially expected the deal to close last year.

Earlier this year, Millicom aborted a deal to acquire Movistar Costa Rica for EUR 570 million, blaming regulatory hurdles, with Telefonica subsequently reaching an agreement to sell the unit to Liberty Latin America for USD 500 million.

Last November Telefonica announced the “operational spin-off” of its remaining Latin American units as part of a wide-ranging action plan designed to modulate its exposure to the region and focus on its core markets of Spain, the UK, Germany and Brazil.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: America Movil / Movistar El Salvador / Telefonica
Countries: El Salvador
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

El Salvador imposes strict conditions on America Movil's request to buy Telefonica assets
Published 19 Aug 2020 10:01 CET | El Salvador
El Salvador's competition regulator Superintendencia de Competencia has provisionally approved America Movil's request to acquire ...

Liberty Latin America acquires Telefonica's Costa Rica unit for EUR 425 mln
Published 30 Jul 2020 10:17 CET | Costa Rica
Telefonica has announced an agreement to sell its mobile telecommunications assets in Costa Rica to Liberty Latin America for a ...

Telefonica Q2 sales plunge 11% in Latin America on heavy Covid-19 and forex impact
Published 30 Jul 2020 09:52 CET | Latin America
Telefonica said its operations in Latin America were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and weak local currencies in the ...

America Movil revenue growth slows in Q2 as over 5 mln mobile customers lost
Published 15 Jul 2020 08:48 CET | Latin America
America Movil said it lost over 5 million mobile customers in the second quarter, as Covid-19 lockdown measures across almost its ...

Millicom withdraws from USD 570 mln acquisition of Telefonica Costa Rica

Published 04 May 2020 08:29 CET | Costa Rica
Millicom confirmed it has pulled out of a USD 570 million agreement to acquire Telefonica's mobile telecommunications assets in ...

LatAm business grouping eyeing takeover of Telefonica Hispam unit - report
Published 21 Jan 2020 09:42 CET | Latin America
A group of Latin American entrepreneurs is interested in acquiring a 51 percent stake in the majority of Telefonica's assets in ...

Telefonica's Hispam unit worth EUR 13.5 bln - report
Published 02 Dec 2019 09:59 CET | Latin America
The new Hispam unit that Telefonica will create to hold its Latin American business (apart from Brazil) and attract investors has ...

Telefonica unveils plan to spin off LatAm business and prioritise Spain, Brazil, UK, Germany

Published 28 Nov 2019 09:23 CET | Brazil
Telefonica has announced a major organisational restructure following a meeting of its board of directors. The company's 5-point ...

El Salvador agrees to review America Movil request to acquire Telefonica assets
Published 08 Nov 2019 12:00 CET | El Salvador
El Salvador's antitrust regulator Superintendencia de Competencia has finally agreed to admit America Movil's request to acquire ...

El Salvador again rejects America Movil's acquisition of Telefonica's local unit
Published 12 Sep 2019 08:54 CET | El Salvador
El Salvador's antitrust regulator Superintendencia de Competencia has rejected America Movil's request to acquire Telefonica's ...

Telefonica sells Guatemala, El Salvador units to America Movil for EUR 570 mln
Published 25 Jan 2019 09:19 CET | Central America
America Movil has announced a deal to acquire Guatemala and El Salvador operations from Telefonica for a total of EUR 570 ...





Related Info

El Salvador imposes strict conditions on America Movil's request to buy Telefonica assets
19 Aug | El Salvador | News
Liberty Latin America acquires Telefonica's Costa Rica unit for EUR 425 mln
30 Jul | Costa Rica | News
Telefonica Q2 sales plunge 11% in Latin America on heavy Covid-19 and forex impact
30 Jul | Latin America | News
America Movil revenue growth slows in Q2 as over 5 mln mobile customers lost
15 Jul | Latin America | News
Millicom withdraws from USD 570 mln acquisition of Telefonica Costa Rica
4 May | Costa Rica | News
LatAm business grouping eyeing takeover of Telefonica Hispam unit - report
21 Jan | Latin America | News
Telefonica's Hispam unit worth EUR 13.5 bln - report
2 Dec 2019 | Latin America | News
Telefonica unveils plan to spin off LatAm business and prioritise Spain, Brazil, UK, Germany
28 Nov 2019 | Brazil | News
El Salvador agrees to review America Movil request to acquire Telefonica assets
8 Nov 2019 | El Salvador | News
El Salvador again rejects America Movil's acquisition of Telefonica's local unit
12 Sep 2019 | El Salvador | News
Telefonica sells Guatemala, El Salvador units to America Movil for EUR 570 mln
25 Jan 2019 | Central America | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Sep IFA 2020
08 Sep Seachange fiscal Q2
08 Sep Mediaset H1 2020
08 Sep NGMN Industry Conference
09 Sep Secureworks fiscal Q2
10 Sep Sky NZ FY results
10 Sep Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q2
11 Sep Tele2 EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now