America Movil hit with USD 70 million Telnor fine

Tuesday 28 January 2020 | 10:31 CET | News

Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT has fined America Movil's fixed-line unit Telefonos del Noroeste (Telnor) a total of MXN 1.31 billion (around USD 70 million) for breaching the requirement to share information about the availability of its passive infrastructure, such as posts and ducts, with rivals via the electronic management system SEG. In a statement, the watchdog said Telnor had failed to share the information as of September 2017 and it was therefore imposing a fine amounting to 6 percent of the operator’s revenues.

America Movil immediately issued a statement slamming the fine, describing it as “arbitrary, illegal and disproportionate”, as well as detrimental to “legal certainty in a sector that requires important investments.” It pledged to exercise “all legal remedies” to challenge it.

America Movil’s fixed-line Telmex and Telnor units are required to share their infrastructure with a view to “promoting the development of competition in the telecommunications sector” in accordance with a 2014 ruling by the watchdog declaring the company a "dominant agent" in the sector. Last week the IFT approved America Movil’s proposal for the functional separation of the units ahead of a 31 January deadline.

 


 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: America Movil / IFT / Telmex / Telnor
Countries: Mexico
Related

IFT green lights new Telmex and Telnor proposals ahead of separation
Published 21 Jan 2020 12:11 CET | Mexico
Mexico's telecom regulator IFT has approved a proposal from America Movil's fixed-line Telmex and Telnor units for their ...

Telmex handed MXN 2.5 bln fine over fixed line quality breaches
Published 24 Dec 2018 08:40 CET | Mexico
Mexican telecommunications regulator IFT has fined America Movil's fixed-line unit Telmex a total of MXN 2.54 billion for ...

IFT approves Telmex and Telnor statutes ahead of separation
Published 22 Nov 2018 14:27 CET | Mexico
Mexico's telecom regulator IFT has approved the final statutes of the wholesale companies that will emerge from the functional ...

America Movil told to continue with Telmex separation despite appeal
Published 06 Jul 2018 10:18 CET | Mexico
Mexico's telecom regulator IFT has ordered America Movil to continue with the process of separating its fixed-line Telmex and ...

IFT approves Telmex separation, America Movil to appeal
Published 06 Mar 2018 11:03 CET | Mexico
Mexico's telecom regulator IFT has approved a plan to separate America Movil's fixed-line Telmex and Telnor units as part of ...





Related Info

IFT green lights new Telmex and Telnor proposals ahead of separation
21 Jan | Mexico | News
Telmex handed MXN 2.5 bln fine over fixed line quality breaches
24 Dec 2018 | Mexico | News
IFT approves Telmex and Telnor statutes ahead of separation
22 Nov 2018 | Mexico | News
America Movil told to continue with Telmex separation despite appeal
6 Jul 2018 | Mexico | News
IFT approves Telmex separation, America Movil to appeal
6 Mar 2018 | Mexico | News

