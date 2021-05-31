Edition: International
Angola kicks off sale of 51% stake in Net One

Monday 31 May 2021 | 14:48 CET | News
Angola's Instituto de Gestao de Ativos e Participacoes do Estado (IGAPE) has launched a limited tender by prior qualification for the sale of the 51 percent stake owned by MS Telecom in Net One – Telecomunicacoes, reports Lusa. The tender is open to national and international investors, and interested parties should submit their applications by 25 June. The remaining stake is held by Israeli group Mitrelli.

Categories: General
Companies: Angola Cables / Angola Telecom / Net One / Unitel
Countries: Angola
This article is part of dossier

LTE

::: more

