Apple announces 14 Sept event, new iPhone expected

Wednesday 8 September 2021 | 08:38 CET | News
Apple announced it will hold an online event on 14 September to announce new products. The company is widely expected to present the next generation of iPhones, which are regularly released in the autumn before the year-end holiday shopping season. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
