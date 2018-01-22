Edition: International
Apple launches Business Essentials plans in US

Thursday 11 November 2021 | 08:59 CET | News
Apple said it beta launched Business Essentials, a complete subscription for small businesses that brings together device management, non-stop support, and cloud storage. The free beta is available now for small businesses in the US with up to 500 employees. To be launched in the spring of 2022, the plans allow businesses to manage every employee's iPhone, iPad, and Mac. 

Categories: General
Companies: Apple
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

