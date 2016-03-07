Edition: International
Apple loses copyright claims in lawsuit against US security bug startup Corellium

Wednesday 30 December 2020 | 10:01 CET | News
A federal judge in Florida dismissed Apple's copyright infringement claims against US security bug startup Corellium, a company it tried to purchase in 2018, according to a Reuters report. Corellium's software helps security researchers find vulnerabilities in Apple products including the iPhone. 

