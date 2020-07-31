Edition: International
Apple quarterly revenues up 36% with new sales records in all regions

Tuesday 27 July 2021 | 22:52 CET | News
Apple announced revenues of USD 81.4 billion for its fiscal third quarter to June, up 36 percent from a year earlier. While growth slowed from the 54 percent annual increase in sales in the previous quarter, Apple said it set new revenue records in all regions. The company's net profit nearly doubled, to USD 21.7 billion from USD 11.3 billion in the same period of 2020, and Apple maintained the quarterly dividend at 22 cents a share.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

