Wireless

Apple releases Covid-19 app, website with White House, FEMA

Monday 30 March 2020 | 13:40 CET | News
Apple has released a Covid-19 app together with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the US's Federal Emergency Management Agency, to make it easier for people across the country to access reliable information and guidance. The app and website give information about risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms, and explain when a person should contact a medical provider. They also direct users to other information resources. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: United States
