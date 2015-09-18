Edition: International
Wireless

Apple shuts stores worldwide, plans to hold WWDC online

Monday 16 March 2020 | 10:28 CET | News

Apple has announced additional measures due to the spread of the coronavirus. While the company is reopening its stores in China, the outlets will be shut elsewhere in the world. In addition, the company's World Wide Developers Conference planned for June will take place online this year. 

Apple shut down its stores in China in February, when it also issued a profit warning due to an expected slowdown in sales from the virus outbreak. The stores in Greater China reopened on 13 March as new cases of the virus have slowed to a trickle in the country. 

The company said the lessons learned in China show that the best way to slow the spread of the virus is to reduce social contact. As such, all its retail outlets outside the Greater China region will close until 27 March. Online service remains available, while Apple employees will be encouraged to work from home as much as possible. 

The WWDC will adopt a new online format to avoid the gathering of thousands of developers. Apple said it will offer a full programme, including keynote and sessions, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks. Apple counts more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions worldwide. 

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

iPhone

::: more

