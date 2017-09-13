Edition: International
Wireless

Apple starts selling Fitness+ subscriptions, intros AirPods Max headphones

Tuesday 8 December 2020 | 15:46 CET | News

Apple announced that its new service Apple Fitness+ will launch 14 December. First announced in September by the company for a year-end launch, Fitness+ gives subscribers access to a range of workout videos and personalised ftness recommendations, to be accessed over their Apple devices. It's available to start in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US, at a cost of USD 9.99 per month or USD 79.99 per year. 

Anyone buying an Apple Watch will receive three months of Fitness+ free, and existing Apple Watch users will get one month free. The service is also included in the Apple One Premier bundle of services. Up to six people can use the subscription for the same price. Dedicated Fitness apps will be available for Apple TV and the iPad, and a new tab for the subscription service will appear on the iPhone's existing Fitness app. 

Building on interest in home fitness since the coronavirus outbreak, Apple Fitness+ promises "studio-style" workouts that incorporate data from the subscriber's Apple Watch to deliver personalized recommendations. The service launches with 10 popular workout types, led by a team of trainers with an approach "welcoming to all", Apple said. The workouts are fueled by a choice of nine different types of music, and users can check the playlist before starting the workout and share the tracks to their Apple Music account. 

AirPods Max

Apple also has another piece of hardware launching before Christmas: the wireless AirPods Max headphones. With the same quality as the original AirPods and up to 20 hours playback, the new product comes with an over-the-ear design and noise cancelling technology. Available in a choice of five colours, the new AirPods cost USD 549. They will be available in the US and 25 other countries from 15 December. 

 


