Apple to allow appeals in App Store review process

Apple has shown some new systems it will be making available to app developers, in an effort to open up the iOS platform to more input from app publishers. The announcement was made during the company’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it also unveiled iOS 14 and its own Arm-based chips for Macs.
First up, the company has launched an online App Store lab so that developers worldwide can share their feedback and help improve the App Store. There will also be new forums for developers and an extension of the annual App Store developer survey.
The company also is changing its app review process, to be implemented this summer. As a result, developers will be able to appeal decisions against whether an app violates an Apple guideline. In addition, they be able to challenge the guideline itself.
Secondly, for apps already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations, except where there are legal issues. This means developers can roll out faster app updates with security and bug fixes.
Also, in the context of increasing privacy transparency, developers will be able to detail their app’s privacy right in the App Store for users to review, including the types of data the apps might collect, whether that data is shared with third parties, and the option for users to opt out.
A new 'Find My' network accessory programme will let third-party device makers take advantage of Apple’s platforms to locate other devices. This comes with end-to-end-encryptions, ensuring that only users can see the location of their item. The HomePod also has a new programme to integrate third-party music services, while email and browser app developers can offer their apps as default options, selectable by users.
Meanwhile, Safari for Mac is adding support for popular WebExtensions API used by Chrome, Firefox and Edge, making it easy for extension developers to work with Safari and to distribute through the Mac App Store.
There will also be a new StoreKit Tool in Xcode and a new StoreKit testing framework for simulating subscription services. Xcode 12 also got a new look to match macOS Big Sur. There will be new SwiftUI capabilities so that developers can build better app UIs. Mac Catalyst apps, which debuted last year, will automatically get the macOS Big Sur design, with new APIs and better control for developers over the behaviour of their apps.
Apple also outlined other developer features such as the ARKit 4, more tools in Core ML for better machine learning and encryption, PencilKit with Scribble, a Swift Package Manager, a TestFlight which supports up to 100 team members, and the ability for developers to enable user upgrades with existing third-party app accounts.
Apple has in addition redesigned its Game Center. Updates include recurring leaderboards, a new in-game dashboard, and enhanced recommendations through Friends Playing, where users can discover games that are popular with their Game Center friends.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions