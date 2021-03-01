Edition: International
Apple to offer Dutch dating apps payment alternative after competition ruling

Monday 17 January 2022 | 09:29 CET | News
Apple has agreed to allow alternative payment options for dating apps on its App Store in the Netherlands, following the threat of a large fine from the competition regulator ACM for abuse of Apple's dominant position on the app store market. At the same time, the company is pursuing an appeal against the regulator's decision in court in Rotterdam.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ACM / Apple
Countries: Netherlands
