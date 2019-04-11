Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Dutch regulator orders Apple to change 'unreasonable' App Store terms for dating apps

Tuesday 28 December 2021 | 09:45 CET | News
Dutch competition regulator ACM has told Apple to change its "unreasonable" conditions in the App Store that apply to providers of dating apps, which have no choice but to use Apple's payment system if they want to offer in-app purchases to their users. ACM said that if Apple does not amend its conditions within two months, it will have to pay a penalty of EUR 5 million per week, up to a maximum of EUR 50 million.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ACM / Apple
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

ACM wil dat Apple 'onredelijke' voorwaarden App Store voor datingapps aanpast
Published 24 Dec 2021 16:57 CET | Netherlands
De Autoriteit Consument & Markt (ACM) eist dat Apple de 'onredelijke' voorwaarden in de App Store aanpast die gelden voor ...

Apple loses request for court stay of changes to App Store conditions
Published 10 Nov 2021 08:59 CET | United States
Apple's request for a court stay to new payment options in the App Store was denied by a federal judge in California, CNBC ...

Apple lodges appeal in Epic Games lawsuit
Published 11 Oct 2021 09:48 CET | United States
Apple has lodged an appeal in the lawsuit brought by Epic Games in an effort to prevent the introduction of third-party payment ...

Dutch regulator ACM orders Apple to change in-app payment policy - report
Published 07 Oct 2021 15:20 CET | World
The Dutch competition regulator said Apple's rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system are ...

US court orders Apple to allow alternative payments for iOS apps; Epic to appeal monopoly claim
Published 13 Sep 2021 09:01 CET | United States
Apple must allow iOS app payments outside the App Store, according to a decision in the case brought by Epic Games against Apple ...

Apple relaxes App Store rules after Japan probe, to allow media apps to link to other payment options
Published 02 Sep 2021 08:57 CET | Japan
Apple announced a new step towards giving iOS app publishers more freedom in their use of the App Store. In a settlement of a ...

Google, Apple to open app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea

Published 01 Sep 2021 09:54 CET | Korea, Republic of
Google and Apple will have to open their app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea. South Korea's National ...

Apple agrees USD 100 mln developer fund, new App Store terms to settle class action suit
Published 27 Aug 2021 09:12 CET | World
Apple has agreed to make changes to its App Store in an effort to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by developers in the US. ...

Dutch competition watchdog nearing completion of Apple app store case - report
Published 01 Mar 2021 10:28 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch competition regulator has nearly completed its investigation into Apple's app store practices, first started in 2019, ...

Dutch regulator starts probe into Apple abuse of dominant app store position
Published 11 Apr 2019 11:21 CET | Netherlands
Dutch regulator ACM is investigating the possible abuse by Apple of its dominant position with its App Store, by favouring its ...





Related Info

ACM wil dat Apple 'onredelijke' voorwaarden App Store voor datingapps aanpast
24 Dec | Netherlands | News
Apple loses request for court stay of changes to App Store conditions
10 Nov | United States | News
Apple lodges appeal in Epic Games lawsuit
11 Oct | United States | News
Dutch regulator ACM orders Apple to change in-app payment policy - report
7 Oct | World | News
US court orders Apple to allow alternative payments for iOS apps; Epic to appeal monopoly claim
13 Sep | United States | News
Apple relaxes App Store rules after Japan probe, to allow media apps to link to other payment options
2 Sep | Japan | News
Google, Apple to open app stores to alternative payment systems in South Korea
1 Sep | Korea, Republic of | News
Apple agrees USD 100 mln developer fund, new App Store terms to settle class action suit
27 Aug | World | News
Dutch competition watchdog nearing completion of Apple app store case - report
1 Mar | Netherlands | News
Dutch regulator starts probe into Apple abuse of dominant app store position
11 Apr 2019 | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Dec Telecompaper holiday
05 Jan CES
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now