Ariane 5 mission launches Webb space telescope into space

Monday 27 December 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
Arianespace has announced the completion of its last mission this year, which successfully launched into transfer orbit the Webb space telescope developed by NASA in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA). As planned, the Ariane 5 rocket lifted off on 25 December at 09:20 hrs local time from the Guiana space centre in Kourou (French Guiana).

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Arianespace / European Space Agency
Countries: World
