Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Arm drops plan to spin off IoT operations to parent SoftBank

Tuesday 25 August 2020 | 11:49 CET | News

UK-based mobile chip company Arm has abandoned plans to spin off two IoT businesses to parent SoftBank, reports the Wall Street Journal. 

A company spokesperson told the WSJ that Arm had decided to retain the businesses after further examination of its options concluded that it could generate the same benefits of a spin-off by keeping them in-house. The spokesperson added that Arm would keep the IoT businesses separate from its core chip-design business, with separate accounting and operations. 

Parent company SoftBank has been considering a possible sale or public offering of Arm. The spokesperson declined to say if the decision to retain the IoT operations was driven by a desire to make the company more valuable, and therefore more attractive to potential suitors. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ARM / Softbank
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Arm attracts takeover interest from Nvidia - report
Published 23 Jul 2020 08:54 CET | World
Arm has attracted takeover interest from Nvidia, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. This follows reports that ...

Softbank considering possible sale of Arm - report
Published 14 Jul 2020 09:44 CET | World
SoftBank Group is looking into different possibilities for Arm, the UK-based chip design company, including a possible sale, the ...

Arm to spin off IoT ops, focus on core semiconductor IP business
Published 08 Jul 2020 09:43 CET | World
Arm has announced plans to reorganise the company by the end of September, so that it can focus on its core semiconductor IP ...





Related Info

Arm attracts takeover interest from Nvidia - report
23 Jul | World | News
Softbank considering possible sale of Arm - report
14 Jul | World | News
Arm to spin off IoT ops, focus on core semiconductor IP business
8 Jul | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2020
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
31 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2020
31 Aug Amaysim FY results
31 Aug WSIS Forum 2020
01 Sep MVNOs World Congress
01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now