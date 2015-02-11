Arm drops plan to spin off IoT operations to parent SoftBank

UK-based mobile chip company Arm has abandoned plans to spin off two IoT businesses to parent SoftBank, reports the Wall Street Journal.
A company spokesperson told the WSJ that Arm had decided to retain the businesses after further examination of its options concluded that it could generate the same benefits of a spin-off by keeping them in-house. The spokesperson added that Arm would keep the IoT businesses separate from its core chip-design business, with separate accounting and operations.
Parent company SoftBank has been considering a possible sale or public offering of Arm. The spokesperson declined to say if the decision to retain the IoT operations was driven by a desire to make the company more valuable, and therefore more attractive to potential suitors.
