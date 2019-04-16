Edition: International
AT&T hires former Hulu CEO Kilar to lead WarnerMedia

Thursday 2 April 2020 | 08:28 CET | News
AT&T announced the appointment of Jason Kilar as CEO of WarnerMedia from 01 May. He was previously the CEO of streaming service Hulu and before that a SVP at Amazon. He will report to AT&T COO John Stankey. 

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / AT&T / HBO / Hulu / Time Warner / WarnerMedia
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


