AT&T posts drop in underlying earnings as TV market ht by Covid-19 restrictions

Wednesday 22 April 2020 | 13:48 CET | News

AT&T reported first-quarter revenues down 4.6 percent to USD 42.8 billion, as its WarnerMedia division suffered from the Covid-19 outbreak's impact on the film and TV industry and the operator continued to lose pay-TV subscribers. Ongoing cost-reduction efforts helped limit the impact on profits, and AT&T said it was on track with its strategic investments, while conserving cash for the upcoming economic slowdown. Given the economic uncertainty, the group withdrew its guidance for the year. 

The company estimates the coronavirus pandemic took 5 cents off EPS in the quarter, which otherwise would have been in line with expectations. Adjusted EPS fell to USD 0.84 from USD 0.86 a year ago, but would have increased to 89 cents without the extraordinary effect. The adjusted operating margin reached 21.2 percent in Q1, down slightly from 21.4 percent a year ago.

The coronavirus impact was strongest at WarnerMedia, which lost around USD 1 billion in revenue year-on-year and over USD 500 million in adjusted EBITDA. The unit suffered from the suspension of key events such as the NCAA basketball tournament and new cinema releases, a slowdown in advertising due to the reduced economic activity and a halt to most production activities.  

The telecom business posted revenues down 2.6 percent to USD 34.2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose 2.1 percent to USD 12.8 billion. While AT&T Wireless grew service revenues 2.5 percent, revenues continued lower at the Entertainment group, as the company lost another 1.035 million pay-TV subscribers in the quarter. Mobile subscriber growth slowed to 27,000 postpaid net adds (+163,000 with phones), and the broadband base fell by another 73,000 customers in the three months. 

Operating cash flow totaled USD 8.9 billion in the quarter, and capital expenditure reached USD 5.8 billion, leaving free cash flow of USD 3.9 billion. Net debt was at about 2.6x EBITDA at the end of the quarter. 

AT&T said its liquidity position and balance sheet remained strong and it had already adjusted capital spending plans and suspended its share buyback. It will continue investing in critical growth areas like 5G, broadband and HBO Max, while maintaining its dividend commitment and paying down debt, CEO Randall Stephenson said.


Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / HBO / WarnerMedia
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Related

AT&T Mexico revenues up 8% on prepaid growth in Q1
Published 22 Apr 2020 14:23 CET | Mexico
AT&T Mexico reported revenues of USD 703 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 8.0 percent compared to the year-earlier result ...

AT&T unveils original shows for HBO Max launch on 27 May
Published 21 Apr 2020 16:49 CET | United States
AT&T's WarnerMedia announced a launch date of 27 May for its new subscription streaming service HBO Max. It also announced the ...

AT&T agrees USD 5.5 billion term loan, says liquidity strong
Published 07 Apr 2020 13:09 CET | United States
AT&T announced it has agreed a new term loan worth USD 5.5 billion, valid until the end of this year and to be used for general ...

AT&T hires former Hulu CEO Kilar to lead WarnerMedia
Published 02 Apr 2020 08:28 CET | World
AT&T announced the appointment of Jason Kilar as CEO of WarnerMedia from 01 May. He was previously the CEO of streaming service ...

AT&T sees jump in Wi-Fi calling, record video traffic
Published 24 Mar 2020 15:45 CET | United States
AT&T has set up a dedicated website to track its network and services during the coronavirus crisis. In its latest update, the ...

AT&T outlines plans for more cost reductions, share buyback
Published 04 Mar 2020 08:34 CET | United States
AT&T announced plans for a new cost-cutting programme. COO John Stankey told an investors conference that the company has ...

AT&T plans preferred stock issue
Published 19 Feb 2020 09:05 CET | United States
AT&T announced a new issue of preferred shares. The company plans to raise EUR 2 billion in its series B perpetual preferred ...

AT&T announces new financial growth targets to calm shareholder concerns
Published 28 Oct 2019 13:49 CET | United States
AT&T has announced new financial targets for the coming three years, following pressure from shareholders such as Elliott ...





