AWS starts preview of 5G private network service in US

Wednesday 1 December 2021 | 09:02 CET | News
Amazon Web Services is entering the market for 5G private networks. At its annual AWS re:Invent summit, the company launched a preview of AWS Private 5G, a new managed service that helps enterprises set up private 5G mobile networks in their facilities "in days instead of months", the company said.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amazon Web Services
Countries: United States / World
