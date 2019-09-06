Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Axiata, Telenor ink transaction agreements for Celcom, Digi merger

Monday 21 June 2021 | 08:28 CET | News
Axiata Group, Telenor Asia and Digi have concluded the due-diligence exercise and signed the transaction agreements for the proposed merger of Celcom and Digi in Malaysia. The merger talks were initially announced on 8 April. According to Axiata, on a pro forma basis, the merged company will serve 19 million customers with revenue of MYR 12.4 billion, EBITDA of MYR 5.7 billion, profit of MYR 1.9 billion and free cash flow of MYR 4 billion.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Axiata / Celcom / Digi / Digi / Telenor
Countries: Malaysia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telenor, Axiata plan merger of Malaysian operations Celcom, Digi
Published 08 Apr 2021 09:51 CET | Malaysia
Telenor Group and Axiata are in advanced talks regarding a potential merger of their respective Malaysian mobile operations Digi ...

Celcom, Digi, Maxis agree to cooperate on fibre backhaul
Published 19 Mar 2021 12:19 CET | Malaysia
The Malaysian operators Celcom Axiata, Digi and Maxis announced a definitive agreement to jointly develop and share fibre ...

Axiata mulls Malaysia, Indonesia mergers after failed deal with Telenor

Published 18 Sep 2019 09:50 CET | Asia
Axiata is seeking merger deals in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company expects to see mergers happening for its Indonesian and ...

Telenor and Axiata call off Asian operations merger blaming 'complexities'
Published 06 Sep 2019 12:04 CET | Asia
Telenor Group said that it has reached a mutual agreement with Axiata Group to end discussions regarding a combination of their ...





Related Info

Telenor, Axiata plan merger of Malaysian operations Celcom, Digi
8 Apr | Malaysia | News
Celcom, Digi, Maxis agree to cooperate on fibre backhaul
19 Mar | Malaysia | News
Axiata mulls Malaysia, Indonesia mergers after failed deal with Telenor
18 Sep 2019 | Asia | News
Telenor and Axiata call off Asian operations merger blaming 'complexities'
6 Sep 2019 | Asia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

21 Jun International Telecoms Week
23 Jun Equinix analysts day
23 Jun Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q1
25 Jun Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2021-Q1
28 Jun Tele2 EGM
28 Jun Mobile World Congress
29 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2021-Q1
30 Jun Micron fiscal Q3
30 Jun Shaw Communications Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now