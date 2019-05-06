Edition: International
Telenor, Axiata plan merger of Malaysian operations Celcom, Digi

Thursday 8 April 2021 | 09:51 CET | News
Telenor Group and Axiata are in advanced talks regarding a potential merger of their respective Malaysian mobile operations Digi and Celcom. If a definitive agreement is reached, the operators would have equal ownership of 33.1 percent each in the merged company, with the remainder listed on the local stock market.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Axiata / Celcom / Digi / Telenor
Countries: Malaysia
