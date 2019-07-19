Edition: International
Berec to present draft high speed network guidelines next month

Monday 24 February 2020 | 08:55 CET | News

The EU's assembly of national telecom regulators Berec has announced that it will be presenting its guidelines on Very High Capacity Networks (VHCN) and Network Termination Points (NTP) at a public debriefing on the outcomes of its 42nd plenary meetings to be held in Brussels on 10 March. During the meeting, Berec chair Dan Sjoblom will inform stakeholders about the documents adopted during the plenary meeting, including guidelines on common approaches to the identification of the network termination point in different network topologies, quality of service parameters of Internet Access Services (IAS), common criteria for the assessment of the ability of undertakings other than ECN or ECS to manage numbering resources, as well as guidelines to assist NRAs on the consistent application of geographical surveys of networks deployment (Phase I).

In addition, Berec said its chair will use the debriefing to launch a public consultation on draft guidelines for very high capacity networks and draft updated guidelines on intra-EU communications.


 


Categories: General
Companies: Berec
Countries: Europe
