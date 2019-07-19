Berec to present draft high speed network guidelines next month

The EU's assembly of national telecom regulators Berec has announced that it will be presenting its guidelines on Very High Capacity Networks (VHCN) and Network Termination Points (NTP) at a public debriefing on the outcomes of its 42nd plenary meetings to be held in Brussels on 10 March. During the meeting, Berec chair Dan Sjoblom will inform stakeholders about the documents adopted during the plenary meeting, including guidelines on common approaches to the identification of the network termination point in different network topologies, quality of service parameters of Internet Access Services (IAS), common criteria for the assessment of the ability of undertakings other than ECN or ECS to manage numbering resources, as well as guidelines to assist NRAs on the consistent application of geographical surveys of networks deployment (Phase I).
In addition, Berec said its chair will use the debriefing to launch a public consultation on draft guidelines for very high capacity networks and draft updated guidelines on intra-EU communications.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions