Wireless

BEUC brings EU-wide complaint against TikTok for consumer law breaches

Tuesday 16 February 2021 | 10:50 CET | News
European consumer body BEUC has filed a complaint with the European Commission and the continent's network of consumer protection authorities against the increasingly popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok. The complaint is mainly based on multiple alleged breaches of the EU consumer laws and for failing to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content. The app owned by China's ByteDance has been facing rising criticism in recent months regarding its privacy and safety policies as well as its attention to the protection of minors after a series of incidents.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: European Commission / TikTok
Countries: Europe
