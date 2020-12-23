Edition: International
Wireless

Bidding in Portugal's 5G auction reaches EUR 49 mln on first day

Wednesday 23 December 2020 | 14:15 CET | News
The first day of bidding in Portugal's 5G auction confirmed interest by new players and the price of lots reached EUR 49 million, reports Publico. The first phase of the auction is aimed only at new entrants to the market who are willing to buy licences for frequencies in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Portugal
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

