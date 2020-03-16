Edition: International
Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Monday 16 March 2020 | 08:27 CET | News
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said he will be stepping down from the company’s board of directors to focus more on his philanthropic work. These include global health, development, education and tackling climate change. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last week announced the launch of a new foundation, to speed the development and access to treatment for covid-19 (coronavirus). The foundation was started with Wellcome and Mastercard with seed funding of up to USD 125 million.

Gates resigned from his position as CEO in June 2017 in order to spend more time at the foundation, but stayed on as chairman of the board until 4 February 2014, and as technology advisor. He will continue in this advisory role.

With the departure of Gates, Microsoft’s board will be made up o 12 members, including independent chair John Thompson, CEO Satya Nadella, Reid Hoffman (Greylock Partners), Hugh Johnston (CFO PepsiCo), Teri List-Stoll (CFO Gap), Sandra Peterson (operating partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice), Penny Pritzker (founder and chairman PSP Partners), Charles Scharf (CEO Wells Fargo & Co), Arne Sorenson (CEO Marriott International), John Stanton (chairman Trilogy Equity Partners), Emma Walmsley (CEO GlaxoSmithKline), and Padmasree Warrior (founder, CEO Fable Group). 


