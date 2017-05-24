Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

BIPT looks at extending 2G, 3G licences, allowing private 5G networks

Tuesday 24 December 2019 | 15:01 CET | News

Belgian regulator BIPT announced a public consultation on mobile spectrum, including 5G bands and existing 2G and 3G licences. Market parties are invited to comment on the legislative proposals for opening up the 3.4-3.6 GHz band for 5G and allowing private networks in the 3.8-4.2 GHz range. In addition, the regulator is looking at extending the existing 2G and 3G licences beyond the current expiry date of March 2021, due to delays in organising a new auction. 

The consultation is open for comment until 29 January 2020. The final decisions would be implemented by royal decree. 

BIPT started working back in 2017 on plans for a spectrum auction, to redistribute the 900, 1,800 and 2,100 MHz bands used for 2G and 3G services as well as release the 700 MHz band for 5G. The initial plan was approved by the federal cabinet in July 2018, but the different regional governments in Belgium have been unable to reach agreement on the details. An agreement has been further hampered by delays in forming a new federal government since the elections in May 2019. The proposed decree would allow BIPT to extend the existing licences under the same conditions and fees, until the auction can be held.  

The latest consultation also looks at the 3.5 GHz band, another 'pioneer' band for 5G. BIPT wants feedback on setting licence fees for the 3.4-3.8 GHz range and reorganising the 3.4-3.6 GHz range into blocks large enough to support the roll-out of 5G. This proposal was approved by the cabinet back in July 2018 as well, but has yet to be implemented in a decree. 

In addition, the BIPT's consultation looks at the possibility of authorising local 4G or 5G networks for industrial applications in the 3.8-4.2 GHz range, similar to what has happened recently in Germany. This could be implemented also through a royal decree. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Belgium
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Belgian regulator outlines plan for upcoming 700 MHz auction
Published 31 Oct 2018 18:12 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has drawn up a step-by-step plan for the upcoming 700 MHz auction. As soon as all the necessary decisions ...

Belgian govt approves 5G auction plan with room for 4th operator
Published 24 Jul 2018 11:18 CET | Belgium
The Belgian government has confirmed plans to hold a spectrum auction in late 2019 with conditions to encourage the launch of a ...

Belgian govt wants 5G auction to create fourth mobile operator
Published 13 Jun 2018 10:55 CET | Belgium
The Belgian Minister for Digital Agenda Alexander De Croo wants to a fourth network operator to compete on the Belgian mobile ...

Belgian regulator starts consultation on spectrum auction
Published 24 May 2017 10:27 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has started a consultation on royal decrees covering mobile spectrum licences with the aim of holding an ...





Related Info

Belgian regulator outlines plan for upcoming 700 MHz auction
31 Oct 2018 | Belgium | News
Belgian govt approves 5G auction plan with room for 4th operator
24 Jul 2018 | Belgium | News
Belgian govt wants 5G auction to create fourth mobile operator
13 Jun 2018 | Belgium | News
Belgian regulator starts consultation on spectrum auction
24 May 2017 | Belgium | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Dec Telecompaper holiday
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now