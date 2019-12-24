Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Belgian 5G auction not expected before end-2021, early-2022

Friday 20 November 2020 | 09:10 CET | News

It will be at least a year before a 5G spectrum auction can take place in Belgium, De Tijd reports following an interview with the responsible federal minister, Petra De Sutter. While a new government is in place and the political obstacles have been overcome, a number of legislative and legal steps are still needed to launch the process. The regulator BIPT confirmed the planning. 

De Sutter said she was ready to move ahead with the process, despite the sensitivity around 5G in Belgium, especially among voters in her own party, Ecolo. She said it was important the government continues research on potential health effects from 5G, but she would not be the minister that held back 5G and its potential for the economy. The minister added she's ready to engage with the Brussels regional government on adapting its strict emissions caps to allow 5G services in the capital. 

The 5G auction has been delayed by divisions between the regions on dividing up the proceeds and the long process of forming a federal government coalition. The BIPT took the interim step of issuing temporary licences for the 3.5 GHz band earlier this year, allowing operators and businesses to start experimenting. The auction will also include the 700 MHz band and re-allocating several existing bands. The minimum proceeds are estimated at EUR 800 million. 

The exact prices still need to be set in an amendment to the Telecom Law, and a number of royal decrees are needed to define the terms of the licences and auction. Each step will need around six months, meaning an auction is not likely before the end of 2021 or early 2022. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BIPT / Orange Belgium / Proximus / Telenet
Countries: Belgium
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Belgische Multibandveiling komt pas eind 2021 of begin 2022
Published 20 Nov 2020 08:27 CET | Belgium
Het gaat nog zeker een jaar duren voordat de Belgische Multibandveiling kan worden gehouden. Dat meldt De Tijd in een interview ...

Orange shows off 5G industrial applications at Antwerp port
Published 23 Oct 2020 08:26 CET | Belgium
Orange Belgium and its industrial partners have announced some of the results of the first year of testing at their Industry 4.0 ...

Orange Belgium awards Nokia contract to upgrade network for 5G

Published 09 Oct 2020 08:58 CET | Belgium
Orange Belgium has selected Nokia to upgrade its 2G/3G/4G radio network and roll out 5G. The operator's core network will remain ...

Proximus picks Nokia for new RAN, Ericsson to upgrade core for 5G
Published 09 Oct 2020 08:44 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus has selected Nokia to upgrade its radio access network and Ericsson for a new mobile data core network. ...

Stop5G Belgium takes BIPT to court for not respecting procedure for temporary 5G licenses
Published 17 Sep 2020 09:45 CET | Belgium
The stop5G.be collective is taking BIPT to court, saying the Belgian regulator did not sufficiently respect procedure when it ...

Belgian minister aims for 5G auction in 2021, says no change to network security rules
Published 22 Jul 2020 10:27 CET | Belgium
The Belgian government aims to complete work on a plan to auction 5G spectrum by the end of the summer, in order to sell the ...

Belgium grants 5 operators temporary 5G licences
Published 16 Jul 2020 09:14 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has granted five operators temporary rights to use the 3600-3800 MHz radio frequency band for 5G services. ...

Belgian federal and regional govts get closer to ending 5G auction impasse
Published 02 Jul 2020 17:12 CET | Belgium
Belgium's federal government and the Flemish regional government may have come closer to reaching an agreement regarding the ...

Belgian minister tries to allay concerns about 5G radiation
Published 07 May 2020 11:48 CET | Belgium
Belgian Telecom Minister Philippe De Backer has said again in the Belgian Parliament that radiation from transmission towers with ...

Belgian Greens call for suspension of 5G licensing process
Published 01 May 2020 09:14 CET | Belgium
The Belgian Greens and Ecolo parties have called for the suspension of the preliminary 5G licences set to be awarded by regulator ...

Proximus halts 5G services after municipalities protest
Published 15 Apr 2020 10:13 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus has de-activated its 5G network in some towns, barely two weeks after the initial launch. A ...

Brussels digital minister calls for 5G test zone
Published 20 Feb 2020 08:50 CET | Belgium
The Brussels digital minister Bernard Clerfayt is calling for a 5G test zone. The minister put the idea forward in the Brussels ...

BIPT looks at extending 2G, 3G licences, allowing private 5G networks
Published 24 Dec 2019 15:01 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT announced a public consultation on mobile spectrum, including 5G bands and existing 2G and 3G licences. ...





Related Info

Belgische Multibandveiling komt pas eind 2021 of begin 2022
08:27 | Belgium | News
Orange shows off 5G industrial applications at Antwerp port
23 Oct | Belgium | News
Orange Belgium awards Nokia contract to upgrade network for 5G
9 Oct | Belgium | News
Proximus picks Nokia for new RAN, Ericsson to upgrade core for 5G
9 Oct | Belgium | News
Stop5G Belgium takes BIPT to court for not respecting procedure for temporary 5G licenses
17 Sep | Belgium | News
Belgian minister aims for 5G auction in 2021, says no change to network security rules
22 Jul | Belgium | News
Belgium grants 5 operators temporary 5G licences
16 Jul | Belgium | News
Belgian federal and regional govts get closer to ending 5G auction impasse
2 Jul | Belgium | News
Belgian minister tries to allay concerns about 5G radiation
7 May | Belgium | News
Belgian Greens call for suspension of 5G licensing process
1 May | Belgium | News
Proximus halts 5G services after municipalities protest
15 Apr | Belgium | News
Brussels digital minister calls for 5G test zone
20 Feb | Belgium | News
BIPT looks at extending 2G, 3G licences, allowing private 5G networks
24 Dec 2019 | Belgium | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Nov A3 Q3 2020
20 Nov Profile: Colt Technology Services NL
23 Nov Naspers H1 results
23 Nov Cellcom Israel Q3 2020
24 Nov VMware fiscal Q3
24 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
24 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
24 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2020
24 Nov KPN Strategy Update 2020
24 Nov SD-WAN & SASE Summit
25 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2020
26 Nov Telekom Malaysia Q3 2020
26 Nov Megafon Q3 2020
26 Nov Axiata Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now