Belgian govt approves 5G auction terms

Thursday 21 October 2021 | 17:05 CET | News
The draft decrees and legislation were first approved by the federal government in January. Following discussions with the regions, extra research on the potential impact of a fourth mobile operator on the market was conducted. The previous government had considered reserving spectrum for a new player, to help boost competition, and the current government sought more information on the potential impact on prices, investment and employment in the sector.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Astrid / BIPT
Countries: Belgium
