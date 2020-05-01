Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Belgian 5G auction terms get final govt approval

Wednesday 24 November 2021 | 11:31 CET | News
The Belgian government has given final approval to the terms of the next mobile spectrum auction. The Consultative Committee, which brings together the federal and regional governments, approved the proposal, including room for a potential fourth player on the Belgian mobile market. With the approval of the necessary royal decrees, the 5G auction should take place without further delay in the second quarter of next year.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BIPT
Countries: Belgium
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

België laat vierde speler toe tot mobiele telecommarkt, 5G-veiling gepland in Q2 2022
Published 24 Nov 2021 10:43 CET | Belgium
Het Overlegcomité heeft definitief besloten dat er op de Belgische mobiele markt ruimte gemaakt gaat worden voor een vierde ...

Belgian govt approves 5G auction terms
Published 21 Oct 2021 17:05 CET | Belgium
The draft decrees and legislation were first approved by the federal government in January. Following discussions with the ...

Belgium opens consultation on 5G multi-band auction
Published 19 Jul 2021 08:56 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has kicked off the public consultation for the long-awaited multi-band spectrum auction, including key 5G ...

Belgium calls for interest in 700 MHz licence in North Sea
Published 05 Jul 2021 16:05 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has opened a procedure for allocating spectrum in the 700 MHz band in the Belgian area of the North Sea, ...

Belgium's BIPT wants to extend mobile licences again
Published 24 Jun 2021 09:26 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT wants to extend mobile licences for 2G and 3G again for another six months, until March 15 2022. The old ...

Belgian govt starts 5G information campaign
Published 18 Jun 2021 09:07 CET | Belgium
The Belgian government has set up a new platform to help spread information and answer questions about 5G. The site ...

Belgian parliament approves 5G auction legislation
Published 18 Jun 2021 08:51 CET | Belgium
The Belgian parliament has approved the necessary legislation for holding a new spectrum auction, including frequencies for 5G. ...

Belgian telecom minister wants 5G coverage on 15 main railway lines
Published 10 Jun 2021 11:49 CET | Belgium
Belgian Telecom Minster Petra de Sutter wants to instruct operators to guarantee coverage of the country's 15 most important ...

Beltug again calls on Belgian govt to accelerate deployment of 5G
Published 03 Jun 2021 11:09 CET | Belgium
Beltug, Belgium's association of CIOs and ICT managers, has again called for a rapid roll-out of 5G in Belgium, without further ...

Fourth mobile player could lower prices in Belgium by 13% - BIPT

Published 02 Jun 2021 15:32 CET | Belgium
A fourth player on the Belgian telecom market could ultimately lower prices by 13 percent and increase connection numbers by 10 ...

Belgian consultation committee approves bill for 5G auction
Published 27 May 2021 11:22 CET | Belgium
The Belgian Consultative Committee, which brings together the Belgian federal and regional governments, has approved the bill by ...

GSMA calls for Belgium to speed up 5G auction, warns against encouraging new entrants
Published 21 May 2021 10:00 CET | Belgium
The GSMA has called on the Belgian government to speed up plans for a 5G spectrum auction, newspaper La Libre Belgique reports. ...

BIPT consults on licences for 2.1, 2.6, 3.6 GHz bands
Published 02 Apr 2021 10:53 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has opened public consultations on possible interference related to new mobile spectrum licences. It comes ...

Belgian business leaders call on Walloon govt to support 5G development
Published 01 Apr 2021 09:55 CET | Belgium
Belgian industry groups Agoria and UWE along with several of their members have called on the government of Wallonia to embrace ...

Belgian govt reconsiders auction plans for 4th mobile operator - report

Published 23 Mar 2021 09:16 CET | Belgium
The Belgian government is looking again at whether to encourage the entry of a fourth mobill operator on the market in the ...

Belgian 2G, 3G spectrum licences extended for 6 months ahead of auction
Published 26 Feb 2021 10:35 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has confirmed an extension of 2G and 3G spectrum licences for Orange Belgium, Proximus and Telenet. These ...

Belgian cabinet approves draft legislation for 5G auction
Published 25 Jan 2021 08:43 CET | Belgium
The Belgian government has approved draft legislation to move ahead with a 5G mobile spectrum auction. Regulator BIPT will start ...

Proximus says open to fourth player on Belgian market
Published 19 Jan 2021 10:23 CET | Belgium
Proximus is open to a fourth player on the Belgian telecom market, consumer director Jim Casteele said in an interview with ...

Belgian telecom minister sees 5G auction taking place by early 2022
Published 07 Jan 2021 11:27 CET | Belgium
The Belgian Minister of Telecommunications, Petra de Sutter, expects the Belgian 5G auction to take place no later than the ...

Belgian minister aims for 5G auction in 2021, says no change to network security rules
Published 22 Jul 2020 10:27 CET | Belgium
The Belgian government aims to complete work on a plan to auction 5G spectrum by the end of the summer, in order to sell the ...

Belgian federal and regional govts get closer to ending 5G auction impasse
Published 02 Jul 2020 17:12 CET | Belgium
Belgium's federal government and the Flemish regional government may have come closer to reaching an agreement regarding the ...

Belgian Greens call for suspension of 5G licensing process
Published 01 May 2020 09:14 CET | Belgium
The Belgian Greens and Ecolo parties have called for the suspension of the preliminary 5G licences set to be awarded by regulator ...





Related Info

België laat vierde speler toe tot mobiele telecommarkt, 5G-veiling gepland in Q2 2022
24 Nov | Belgium | News
Belgian govt approves 5G auction terms
21 Oct | Belgium | News
Belgium opens consultation on 5G multi-band auction
19 Jul | Belgium | News
Belgium calls for interest in 700 MHz licence in North Sea
5 Jul | Belgium | News
Belgium's BIPT wants to extend mobile licences again
24 Jun | Belgium | News
Belgian govt starts 5G information campaign
18 Jun | Belgium | News
Belgian parliament approves 5G auction legislation
18 Jun | Belgium | News
Belgian telecom minister wants 5G coverage on 15 main railway lines
10 Jun | Belgium | News
Beltug again calls on Belgian govt to accelerate deployment of 5G
3 Jun | Belgium | News
Fourth mobile player could lower prices in Belgium by 13% - BIPT
2 Jun | Belgium | News
Belgian consultation committee approves bill for 5G auction
27 May | Belgium | News
GSMA calls for Belgium to speed up 5G auction, warns against encouraging new entrants
21 May | Belgium | News
BIPT consults on licences for 2.1, 2.6, 3.6 GHz bands
2 Apr | Belgium | News
Belgian business leaders call on Walloon govt to support 5G development
1 Apr | Belgium | News
Belgian govt reconsiders auction plans for 4th mobile operator - report
23 Mar | Belgium | News
Belgian 2G, 3G spectrum licences extended for 6 months ahead of auction
26 Feb | Belgium | News
Belgian cabinet approves draft legislation for 5G auction
25 Jan | Belgium | News
Proximus says open to fourth player on Belgian market
19 Jan | Belgium | News
Belgian telecom minister sees 5G auction taking place by early 2022
7 Jan | Belgium | News
Belgian minister aims for 5G auction in 2021, says no change to network security rules
22 Jul 2020 | Belgium | News
Belgian federal and regional govts get closer to ending 5G auction impasse
2 Jul 2020 | Belgium | News
Belgian Greens call for suspension of 5G licensing process
1 May 2020 | Belgium | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

24 Nov HbbTV Symposium
25 Nov Company profile: Sewan Belgium
29 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2021
30 Nov Microsoft AGM
30 Nov Snapdragon Tech Summit
02 Dec Ooma fiscal Q3
02 Dec Marvell Technology fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now