Wireless

Belgian cabinet approves draft legislation for 5G auction

Monday 25 January 2021 | 08:43 CET | News
The Belgian government has approved draft legislation to move ahead with a 5G mobile spectrum auction. Regulator BIPT will start on planning the auction, which will include 5G frequencies as well as a renewal of existing licences.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BIPT
Countries: Belgium
This article is part of dossier

5G

