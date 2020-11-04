Edition: International
Wireless

Ofcom delays 5G spectrum auction to March 2021

Monday 25 January 2021 | 12:05 CET | News
UK regulator Ofcom has delayed the start of the 5G spectrum auction as a result of the latest Covid-19 restrictions. In a brief statement, Ofcom said is was continuing to monitor developments and was now planning for the bidding stage of the auction to commence in March. Bidding for the 700 MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz spectrum had previously been expected to start by end-January. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: United Kingdom
As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


