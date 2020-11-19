Edition: International
Bouygues Telecom announces new growth targets, aims to overtake SFR by 2026

Monday 18 January 2021 | 09:28 CET | News
French operator Bouygues Telecom held a capital markets day on 15 January, releasing its 'Ambition 2026' strategic goals. In the mobile segment, the company has recently overtaken rival Free to become the third largest network in terms of postpaid/prepaid connections, following the acquisition of MVNO EI Telecom. Its ambition is to accelerate customer growth and move into second place behind Orange, replacing SFR by 2026.

Categories: General
Companies: Bouygues Telecom
Countries: France
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

,

IoT

::: more

