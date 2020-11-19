Edition: International
Bouygues Telecom posts 5% growth in service revenues and EBITDA for Q4

Thursday 18 February 2021 | 11:29 CET | News
French operator Bouygues Telecom generated fourth-quarter service revenues of EUR 1.26 billion, up 4.7 percent year-on-year (+5.3% in Q3). The fixed segment kept its momentum (+9%) and sales from mobile services also maintained their growth trend (+3%), despite the EUR 33 million negative impact of roaming caused by the pandemic. Overall revenues amounted to EUR 1.76 billion, rising 8.0 percent on Q4 2019 (+7.9% in Q3).

Categories: General
Companies: Bouygues Telecom
Countries: France
