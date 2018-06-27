Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Bouygues Telecom creates JV to extend FTTH marketable footprint

Friday 24 April 2020 | 10:27 CET | News

French operator Bouygues Telecom has announced a strategic partnership with Vauban Infrastructure Partners, a spin-off from infrastructure asset manager Mirova, part of Natixis Investment Managers. Following a call for tenders, Vauban has been selected as the majority shareholder in a new joint venture that will manage existing and future fibre co-investment contracts with Orange in medium density population areas of France.

Bouygues had already revealed some details of the JV at the end of February, referring to it as project 'Asterix'. At the time, it said that the new entity would purchase from Orange access to FTTH connections in tranches of 5 percent of completed lines.

The JV will spend EUR 1 billion over the next four years to acquire access rights to the fibre infrastructure that Orange is currently deploying in areas covered by the AMII agreement, which mainly concerns mid-size towns where the operator is investing without the help of public subsidies. Alongside the AMII footprint, Orange's deployments under AMEL rules are also included, for a total of around 13 million French premises over time.

With its planned EUR 1 billion investment, the JV will contribute to the co-financing of FTTH roll-outs in these areas. As part of the deal, Bouygues has also transferred to the JV access rights already acquired under its existing partnership with Orange. In turn, the JV has agreed a 30-year service contract with Bouygues and will also be open to other operators.

For Vauban's parent company, Natixis Investment Managers, this latest deal strengthens its ties with Bouygues following the creation of the CityFast partnership agreed at the end of 2018 to bring FTTH connectivity to very densely populated areas of France.

Bouygues has recently signed a similar JV fibre deal with Spanish infrastructure company Cellnex, in which it also contributes as a minority shareholder.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Bouygues Telecom
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Bouygues Telecom suspends guidance for 2020 due to Covid-19 uncertainty
Published 03 Apr 2020 10:30 CET | France
French operator Bouygues Telecom is suspending the 2020 financial guidance published in February due to ongoing uncertainty ...

Phoenix Tower, Bouygues Telecom create JV to deploy 4,000 new mobile towers in France
Published 24 Mar 2020 08:18 CET | France
Phoenix Tower International, a mobile infrastructure company backed by Blackstone, has signed a deal with French operator ...

Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom form JV in France to invest in fibre connectivity

Published 26 Feb 2020 09:57 CET | France
Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom have agreed to create a joint venture that will deploy and operate a fibre network connecting ...

Bouygues Telecom posts 7% EBITDA growth in Q4, unveils fibre JV projects
Published 20 Feb 2020 11:01 CET | France
Fourth-quarter service revenues rose 10.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.20 billion (+6.6% in Q3), supported by a growing customer ...

French govt clears way for first three fibre projects under AMEL rules

Published 09 May 2019 10:48 CET | France
The French government has given the go-ahead to the first three rural fibre projects undertaken under the so-called AMEL process ...

Bouygues Telecom, Axione, Mirova forge investment partnership for FTTH roll-out in French urban areas
Published 13 Dec 2018 10:39 CET | France
Bouygues subsidiary Axione has strengthened its ties with investment firm Mirova to create CityFast, a new company that will ...

French regulator welcomes binding commitments from Orange, SFR on FTTH rollout
Published 27 Jun 2018 13:23 CET | France | Update: 28 Jun 2018 10:59 CET
French regulator Arcep published a statement welcoming the legally-binding commitments made by Orange and SFR on the deployment ...





Related Info

Bouygues Telecom suspends guidance for 2020 due to Covid-19 uncertainty
3 Apr | France | News
Phoenix Tower, Bouygues Telecom create JV to deploy 4,000 new mobile towers in France
24 Mar | France | News
Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom form JV in France to invest in fibre connectivity
26 Feb | France | News
Bouygues Telecom posts 7% EBITDA growth in Q4, unveils fibre JV projects
20 Feb | France | News
French govt clears way for first three fibre projects under AMEL rules
9 May 2019 | France | News
Bouygues Telecom, Axione, Mirova forge investment partnership for FTTH roll-out in French urban areas
13 Dec 2018 | France | News
French regulator welcomes binding commitments from Orange, SFR on FTTH rollout
27 Jun 2018 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Apr F5 Networks Q2
27 Apr AudioCodes Q1 2020
27 Apr Harmonic Q1 2020
27 Apr MTN Nigeria Q1 2020
28 Apr Line Q1 2020
28 Apr America Movil Q1 2020
28 Apr A1 Telekom Austria Q1 2020
28 Apr Siminn Q1 2020
28 Apr Mediatek Q1 2020
28 Apr Modern Times Group Q1 2020
28 Apr DNA Q1 results
28 Apr Telenor Q1 2020
28 Apr Calix Q1 2020
28 Apr Corning Q1 2020
28 Apr Juniper Q1 2020
28 Apr AudioCodes Q1 2020
28 Apr FireEye Q1 2020
28 Apr NXP Semiconductors Q1 2020
28 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2020
28 Apr Akamai Technologies Q1 2020
28 Apr Lattice Semiconductor Q1 2020
28 Apr Rovio Entertainment Q1 2020
29 Apr Microsoft fiscal Q3
29 Apr Qualcomm fiscal Q2
29 Apr Spotify Q1 2020
29 Apr Tecnotree Q1 2020
29 Apr American Tower Q1 2020
29 Apr Edgeware Q1 2020
29 Apr Crown Castle Q1
29 Apr Facebook Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now