Bouygues Telecom creates JV to extend FTTH marketable footprint

French operator Bouygues Telecom has announced a strategic partnership with Vauban Infrastructure Partners, a spin-off from infrastructure asset manager Mirova, part of Natixis Investment Managers. Following a call for tenders, Vauban has been selected as the majority shareholder in a new joint venture that will manage existing and future fibre co-investment contracts with Orange in medium density population areas of France.
Bouygues had already revealed some details of the JV at the end of February, referring to it as project 'Asterix'. At the time, it said that the new entity would purchase from Orange access to FTTH connections in tranches of 5 percent of completed lines.
The JV will spend EUR 1 billion over the next four years to acquire access rights to the fibre infrastructure that Orange is currently deploying in areas covered by the AMII agreement, which mainly concerns mid-size towns where the operator is investing without the help of public subsidies. Alongside the AMII footprint, Orange's deployments under AMEL rules are also included, for a total of around 13 million French premises over time.
With its planned EUR 1 billion investment, the JV will contribute to the co-financing of FTTH roll-outs in these areas. As part of the deal, Bouygues has also transferred to the JV access rights already acquired under its existing partnership with Orange. In turn, the JV has agreed a 30-year service contract with Bouygues and will also be open to other operators.
For Vauban's parent company, Natixis Investment Managers, this latest deal strengthens its ties with Bouygues following the creation of the CityFast partnership agreed at the end of 2018 to bring FTTH connectivity to very densely populated areas of France.
Bouygues has recently signed a similar JV fibre deal with Spanish infrastructure company Cellnex, in which it also contributes as a minority shareholder.
