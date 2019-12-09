Edition: International
Wireless

Bouygues Telecom, SFR make case for compensation if forced to replace Huawei equipment

Monday 15 June 2020 | 11:55 CET | News

French operator Bouygues Telecom said that it would call for the government to put a compensation scheme in place, in a scenario where the company faced a de facto ban on Huawei’s equipment. In a recent senate hearing, board president Olivier Roussat explained that in the US market the ongoing debate around risky telecom suppliers had already acknowledged the need to award funds for the replacement of equipment in mobile networks. He argued that the same rationale for damage compensation would apply in France, where operators are still waiting to understand the consequences of the tightened procurement rules implemented by the government at the end of last year.

In a recent interview with BFM Business, SFR executive Gregory Rabuel made the same case as Bouygues Telecom, while expressing confidence that Huawei would remain among the equipment makers allowed in France.

Both Bouygues Telecom and SFR already use Huawei’s mobile equipment on a large proportion of their respective LTE networks. Since the new procurement rules were first proposed, the two rivals have lobbied for reassurances on the future relationship with their Chinese partner, arguing that possible restrictions could delay their 5G deployment plans and force them to dismantle part of their existing LTE equipment.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altice France / Bouygues Telecom / Huawei / SFR
Countries: France
