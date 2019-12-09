Bouygues Telecom, SFR make case for compensation if forced to replace Huawei equipment

French operator Bouygues Telecom said that it would call for the government to put a compensation scheme in place, in a scenario where the company faced a de facto ban on Huawei’s equipment. In a recent senate hearing, board president Olivier Roussat explained that in the US market the ongoing debate around risky telecom suppliers had already acknowledged the need to award funds for the replacement of equipment in mobile networks. He argued that the same rationale for damage compensation would apply in France, where operators are still waiting to understand the consequences of the tightened procurement rules implemented by the government at the end of last year.
In a recent interview with BFM Business, SFR executive Gregory Rabuel made the same case as Bouygues Telecom, while expressing confidence that Huawei would remain among the equipment makers allowed in France.
Both Bouygues Telecom and SFR already use Huawei’s mobile equipment on a large proportion of their respective LTE networks. Since the new procurement rules were first proposed, the two rivals have lobbied for reassurances on the future relationship with their Chinese partner, arguing that possible restrictions could delay their 5G deployment plans and force them to dismantle part of their existing LTE equipment.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions